Maharashtra: Will beaches, public gardens, salon and spa, gyms, indoor sports reopen in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune?

In a major relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced a slew of COVID-19 relaxations.

Check out the new guidelines below:



1. Local Train service

Travel by local train shall be permitted subject to following terms and conditions:

A. Travel by local train shall be allowed for frontline health workers / essential service workers & citizens who have received 2 doses of Covid vaccine and have completed 14 days after 2nd Dose of Covid Vaccination.

B. All these employees / citizens who have received 2 doses of Covid vaccine and have completed 14 days after 2nd dose of Covid Vaccination shall be required to carry a hard copy of valid final Covid vaccination Certificate and photo identity Card issued by appropriate authority to competent authority as separately declared by state Government for verification. Competent authority shall verify and authorize by way of online/offline process. (Detailed and self explanatory instructions in this regards are being issued separately by concerned authority)Such authorized employees/citizens alone shall be issued monthly/quarterly travel pass by railway authorities.

C. Railway ticket checkers shall be allowed to check final Covid vaccination certificate and photo identity card of the travellers. Failure to produce such certificates or on possession of false certificate, the traveller shall be levied penalty of Rs. 500/- and defaulters as well as the issuer of the fraudulent certificate shall be punishable under relevant section of Indian Penal Code 1860.

2. Restaurants

All restaurants (Open air or otherwise) shall be permitted to remain open with 50% sitting capacity subject to following terms and conditions :

A. Wearing of Masks shall be compulsory while entering any restaurant/bar and mask should be continue to be worn while in waiting area and while waiting for the food to be served. Restaurants should display such instructions prominently.

B. All employees including managers, waiters, cook/chefs, cleaning staff, bar tenders must wear mask all the time and must have received 2 doses of Covid vaccine and 14 days must have passed since 2nd dose of vaccine. Only such persons can work in any restaurant and bar.

C. If the restaurant / bar is air conditioned, then at least two windows (if windows are available) and the door, need to be kept open and fans should be installed inside for air circulation.

D. The rest rooms / toilets must have high capacity exhaust fans.

E. The arrangement for sitting (Dine-in) must be in such a way that prescribed physical distancing can be maintained.

F. Restaurant/bar must be sanitized/disinfected from time to time and sanitizer dispensers should be available for the customers.

Subject to above conditions restaurants/bars are allowed to remain open all days till 10 pm and last order of food should not be taken beyond 9.00pm. But parcel services are allowed to operate all 24 hours of the day.

3. Shops

All shops (essential and non-essential) are allowed to remain open till 10.00 pm on all days, provided all employees including managers, cleaning staff, must have completed covid vaccination and 14 days must have lapsed since 2n dose of vaccine.

4. Shopping Malls

All Shopping Malls in the state are allowed to remain open till 10.00 pm on all days, provided all customers/citizens entering in the mall and All employees including managers and housekeeping staff, must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received 2 dose and 14 days must have lapsed since 2n dose of Covid vaccine. All customers/citizens need to show their final Covid vaccination certificate with Photo identity Proof at entry point of the mall.

5. Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, salons-spas

Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, beauty parlors, Spa’s are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity till 10.00 PM. on all days If premises is air conditioned then for circulation of air, fan should be switched on and windows and doors should be kept open. All employees including managers, cleaning staff, must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses and 14 days must have lapsed after since 2‘d dose of vaccine.

6. Indoor Sports

Indoor Sports like badminton, table-tennis, Squash, parallel bar, Mallkhamb, are allowed, limited to two sports persons per sport subject to the condition that, all Sports persons/Members including managers, cleaning staff, must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses of vaccine and 14 days must have lapsed since 2‘d dose of vaccine.

7. Offices/Industrial and Service Establishment

A. Vaccination of all Government/Semi-Government Employees/Essential services employees including Bank, railways and municipal Corporation etc. should be done on priority basis.

B. Those Privatedndustrial Establishment where all employees/management are fully vaccinated are allowed to Work with full capacity.

C. The offices and establishment should explore to plan for employees working from

home and also stagger the working hours to avoid crowding.

D. For Staggering of work hours Private Offices are allowed to remain open for 24 hours of the day, provided there should not be more than 25 % of total employee strength in each work session.

8. Public Gardens/beaches/Playgrounds

All Public Gardens, playgrounds, chowpaties and sea beaches are allowed to remain open as per scheduled regular timing prescribed by concerned local authority.

9. Marriages

A. Marriage functions would be permitted at open air premises/pandals/lawns and also marriage halls but with 50 % of normal seating capacity with observance of proper

Covid appropriate behavior norms.

B. Marriage functions at open air premises/pandals/lawns are allowed with 50% of normal seating capacity of premises with maximum limit of 200 Persons.

C. Marriages at Closed premises like Hotels/Marriage halls are allowed with 50% of normal seating capacity of premises but maximum limit of 100 persons.

D. Video recording of such functions would be mandatory and should be made available to the competent authority on demand to verify observance of Covid

appropriate behavior Defaulters shall be penalized and the license of the said premises shall be cancelled. in case of any violation of guidelines

E. All management/staff including priest, catering service staff, band staff, photographers, cleaning staff, or any other staff related to marriage event must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses of Covid vaccine and 14 days must have passed after 2nd dose of vaccine.

10. Cinema halls and Multiplex

All cinema theaters, drama theaters and multiplexes (independent as well as those inside malls) shall remain closed till further orders.

11. Worship places

All places of worship in the State shall remain closed to public till further orders.

12. Inter-state Travelling

All passengers entering in the state of Maharashtra must carry certificate of having received 2 doses of Covid vaccine and 14 days must have lapsed since 2“ dose of vaccine. Failing which they need to provide Negative Rt-PCR test report issued up to maximum 72 hours prior to arrival in the state, otherwise they need to be quarantined for 14 days.

In order to avoid crowding, as per directives of Hon’ble Supreme Court and Government of India, ban imposed on birthday celebration, Political, Social, religious and cultural events, elections, campaigning, rallies, protest marches shall be continued.

As availability of medical oxygen in the state is limited, if the number of Covid patients increases and requirement of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid patients exceeds 700 metric tones per day, strict lockdown and other restrictive measures shall be imposed in whole of the state with immediate effect.

All Covid appropriate protocols like use of masks, Hand hygiene, social distancing, and prohibition against spitting in public places etc. to be scrupulously followed across the state by all the citizens.

All shops, offices, industrial establishments, hotels, bar and malls are required to keep list of such employees on their establishments who have received both doses of Covid vaccine and 14 days have lapsed after 2nd Dose of Covid Vaccination and keep hard copy of valid final Covid vaccination Certificate and photo Identity Card and such lists be made available to the competent authority for verification on demand.

All shop/restaurant/bar/mall owners should do regular disinfection and sanitization of premises. They should also make arrangements for random temperature checkup and also install mask dispenser and keep facility to separately collect biomedical waste (used mask and tissue papers) and dispose it off.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:35 PM IST