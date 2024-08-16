Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Back CM Candidate Announced By MVA', Says Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader announced his party's stance on the chief minister position for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—an alliance of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT)—while addressing a joint meeting of the MVA on Friday.

He said that he would back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP(SP) as MVA’s CM face.

""Let's decide the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi, I will support it. Let Congress, NCP-SCP suggest their CM face, I will support it because we have to work for the betterment of Maharashtra and I want to give a reply to these '50 khokas' & 'gaddar' that people want us, not you," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray asked Maha Vikas Aghadi cadres to rise above self-interest for sake of protecting Maharashtra’s pride and respect.

Attacking Centre for not holding BMC elections, he said, "Let's discuss what you (Mahayuti) do and what we do (Maha Vikas Aghadi) for the country and state. They are not conducting Municipal Corporation elections and they have not yet decided the upcoming election dates (for State Assembly elections)."

"Maharashtra assembly elections will be a fight to protect self-respect of the state," he said.

"After our experience of alliance with BJP, we are of the view that we should not follow the policy of CM post for party with the most number of MLAs in the alliance. In several past elections, with an alliance with BJP, we have experienced that to make maximum number of MLAs, parties themselves try to put their other allies' candidates down. So I will not be in favour that the party with the most number of MLAs should get the CM post," he said.

It is speculated that the MVA leadership may appoint Uddhav Thackeray as the campaign chief for the upcoming assembly elections.

Will not let anyone touch religious properties: Uddhav

"I am announcing that be it Waqf Board or any temple or other religious property, I will not let anyone touch those properties at any cost. This is my promise. This is not a question of just the Board. It’s a matter of our temples also, as Sankaracharya says that 200 kg of gold was stolen from Kedarnath. That should also be investigated."