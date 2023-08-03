Maharashtra: White Paper On Projects Lost by State Tabled In Assembly

Twitter

The Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra on Thursday tabled a white paper before the state legislature on industries moving out of Maharashtra. The paper tries to absolve the present dispensation of any blame for exit of industries while trying to prove how the former MVA dispensation was responsible for that.

While listing the facts about four major projects – Vedanta Foxcon, Tata Airbus, Saffron and the Bulk Drug Park project – that went to neighbouring states, the white paper tried to reiterate the state government’s stand that the projects weren’t lost due to mistakes of the Maha Yuti government, but that was the effect of delay in decision making process of the MVA government.

'Projects not seen from investment point of view'

The whitepaper said that the Tata Airbus project and the Saffron project were not being seen from the investment point of view while it blamed the high power committee of the previous government for not making decisions regarding concessions to be given to the Vedanta Foxcon project. The state government said that the Bulk Drug Project will now be a self-funded project of the state government.

The high powered committee of the MVA government didn’t make any decision regarding concessions to the Vedanta Foxcon project in its meeting on March 17, 2022, while the Shinde-Fadnavis government in its meeting on July 15, 2022 offered several concessions including tax rebate and then invited the Vedanta group twice for signing of MOC. However, since the MOU was never signed, it would be wrong to say that the project went out of the state, the whitepaper said.

No correspondence with Tata Airbus

The whitepaper also said that in case of the Tata Airbus company also, they had not signed an MOU with the MIDC or had moved an application demanding any land. The industries department had not even had any correspondence with the company. Hence, the allegations that the state has lost the project too are wrong, the industries department has said.

In case of the Saffron project the company had not moved any application seeking land with the MIDC or not even had any discussions or correspondence. Hence, it would be wrong to say that the project went out of the state, the white paper said. On July 5, 2022 after his meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, the CEO of the company Olivier Andriès had announced in Delhi itself that the company would be setting up its facilities in Hyderabad. The MIDC had not discussed the project with the company or the defence ministry. Hence, it would be wrong to say that the state lost the project, the white paper argued.

Regarding Bulk Drug Park, 13 states had submitted proposals with the union government of which Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were selected by the centre whom the centre will be giving Rs 1,000 crore worth of funds. However, since the project wasn’t selected by the centre, the state shall now completed it from its own funds. Land acquisition is underway for the project, the whitepaper said.