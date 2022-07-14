Maharashtra: Weekly Covid positivity rate climbs over 28 per cent in Pune

Photo: PTI

As per the state health department report, nine districts of Maharashtra still have a weekly positivity rate above nine per cent, of which the weekly positivity rate in the Pune district has touched 28.41 per cent between July 7-13 as against 15 per cent on June 16-22 week.

Following this, Pune tops the list of districts with the highest Covid-19 weekly positivity rate. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate in Mumbai has dropped to 5.31 per cent.

The state health department report on July 14 showed nine districts with positivity rates in Maharashtra, these include— Pune (28.41%), Aurangabad (21.85%), Amravati (15.60%), Akola (15.45%), Washim (13.35%), Jalna(11.78%), Solapur (10.21%), Satara (9.69%), Nagpur (9.58%) and Mumbai (5.31%).

In the last week, Pune accounted for 35 per cent of new Covid-19 infections across the state, followed by Mumbai with 17.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a drop in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 2,229 and 339 cases reported in the last 24 hours, respectively, taking the total Covid count to 80,12,452 in Maharashtra and 11,20,172 cases in Mumbai.

Dr Dilip Ranmale, district health officer, Amaravati, said that the infection rate has subsided in the last 15 days. “We have increased testing and patients are being quarantined immediately. Due to timely interventions, we could contain the spread,” he said.

Another senior health official said that Pune, Mumbai and Thane districts have been badly impacted by Covid since the pandemic started in March 2020 and most of them were vulnerable to several respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.

“It is believed that the new variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5 — are causing the spike in cases. It is expected that it will spread further but that’s the nature of the virus, as seen previously,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

