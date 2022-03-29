Maharashtra Weather Update: Mercury levels on rise; heat wave expected in several states

The mercury levels in Maharashtra are rising and a severe heatwave is expected in several districts of the state in the coming days, the IMD has stated.

This will be the second consecutive heat wave in March after the one which hit Konkan and Vidarbha from March 17 to 19.

The meteorological department has forecast an average rise of 4.5 to 6.4 across West Vidarbha.

On March 29, heat waves are expected in Amravati, Akola and Buldhana in West Vidarbha, while on March 30 in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Jalgaon and Hingoli.

Yellow alerts have been issued in these districts due to the possibility of the same. Warm conditions are expected to persist in the state on March 31 as well.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:12 AM IST