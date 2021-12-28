Maharashtra: We don’t represent, dogs, cats or hens but people, Dy CM Ajit Pawar reminds legislators

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who last week had reprimanded the legislators for not wearing masks, on Tuesday told them that they are not representing animals including dogs, cats and hens to make their sounds to target fellow members but they are elected by the people to raise their issues. Pawar, who is known for his no nonsense talk, told legislators to strictly follow the code of conduct and etiquettes inside the legislature and in its premises to maintain the dignity and honour of the august house.

‘’It is the duty of every member of the House to adhere to the Code of Conduct. Everyone in the state is paying close attention to the behaviour and conduct of the legislator in the legislature. How the legislator behaves in the legislature and in its premises and also in public life, it ultimately determines not only his or her image but also of the legislature. We should be aware of this,’’ said Pawar in the state assembly after the deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal held a meeting of all political parties and announced that the legislature secretariat will release book on code of conduct and etiquettes. ‘’The legislature is supreme and it has established high values. Therefore, every legislator should act responsibly following the code of conduct,’’ he added.

Pawar said that things were different when he became the assembly member 30 years ago. ‘’There was no live broadcast at that time. It is now being broadcast from the media room in the Legislature premises. Therefore, the legislators should not insult anyone but maintain restraint in his or her behaviour,’’ he added.

"My request to the members of this House is that the conduct of some of us in the last few years has certainly hurt the dignity of the House. This image should not be further tarnished. We should try to further improve it. We all need to think introspectively about our own conduct in public life in the House,’’ noted Pawar.

Zirwal’s move came a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi members demanded seek suspension of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over 'meow' remarks against Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Earlier, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis took strong objection against Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadav allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:53 PM IST