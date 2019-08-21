Maharashtra: Water crisis in Latur, hefty 50 per cent cut

Latur: In the midst of heavy rains, there is barely any water left in the Manjra dam; perforce, the Latur municipal corporation has notified citizens that they should brace for enhanced water cuts from 15 to 50 per cent from September.

It is indeed an irony of ironies; half of the state has just battled floods, lives have been lost and thousands have been evacuated; on the other hand, Marathwada is reeling under a severe drought.

Come September, Latur city will get water supply twice a month. G Shrikant, the collector of Latur, has asked authorities to look at the possibility of running water trains and taking other measures to ensure the citizens are not denied water.

All local bodies and municipal authorities have been instructed to give priority to mitigating the water shortage. Every week, the group development officer must hold a stock-taking meeting.

The animal husbandry department must give information about the available fodder stock. Water will be supplied to 71 villages by tankers.