Maharashtra: 'Vruksh Wari' Pilgrims Plant 5000 Seeds To Restore Greenery On Pandharpur Route

Pandharpur pilgrims taking shelter from the sun |

Mumbai: The annual walking pilgrimage, called wari, to the holy town of Pandharpur concluded last week, with diverse groups making the journey. There was a doctors' wari, an IT wari, and even a cyclists' wari. Joining the mass of pilgrims were also a group of young pilgrims who walked the 200-odd kilometres between Alandi near Pune and Pandharpur with bags of tree seeds and seed balls.

They call their group 'vruksh wari' and their aim is to make the pilgrimage route greener and to compensate for the tall trees along the route that were cut down to widen the road. They are part of an organisation called 'Team Tarunaai' that works for causes like youth mental health and environment.

Pandharpur pilgrims taking shelter from the sun |

Shubham Shelar, a postgraduate student of Botany from Malegaon, who thought of the idea of planting seeds along the route, said that he has been taking part in the pilgrimage for the last three years.

"I realised that the road from Pune to Pandharpur was once lined with tall and shady trees where pilgrims would stop to take a break. When the road was widened, the trees were cut down and there has been no replacement of the list trees. There is no shade on the road now. I felt I should start something," said Shelar.

His idea was initially met with dismissals. During the 2023 pilgrimage, he worked alone, sowing seeds on the road boundaries. This year, he was joined by a group who named themselves 'vruksh wari'. They planted over 5000 seeds of trees, largely indigenous varieties like mango, neem, and karanj. They were helped by the College of Agriculture, Pune, which gave them bags of around 3000 seeds. Another institution gave them seed balls.

Seed balls are seeds enveloped in a protective and nutritious ball of soil and other organic matter. They are now being used as a cost-effective solution for habitat restoration as it does not require tilling or preparation of the ground. The seeds germinate when it comes in contact with moisture and the nutrition in the ball can nourish the growing plant.

The group planted seeds around Jejuri, Phaltan, Lonand, among other places on the route. "We selected areas that are well-watered so that the saplings have a better chance of survival after the end of the monsoons. Even if 100 saplings make it we feel we have contributed," said Shelar.

Samadhan Shantabai Shivaji, a resident of Buldhana, said that they mostly chose public land for the seed-planting programme. "In case of private land, we tried to involve the owner in the programme, asking them to care for the saplings," he said, adding that centurion trees are being lost to road widening across the country. "There is very little compensatory plantation for the lost trees. Even when trees are replaced it is mostly by exotic species that contribute very little to the local ecosystem."