Maharashtra: Voting for Gram Panchayat elections begins in state

There 20,000-odd seats in the state where members have been elected unopposed, the official said.

Apart from this, 14 villages have boycotted the Gram Panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a Thane district official said on Thursday.

With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five Gram Panchayats in the district will not go to polls on Friday, the official said.

The State Election Commission had on Wednesday said that those suffering from coronavirus infection or people who are quarantined can cast their vote half an hour before the polling ends.

The body temperature of voters who are not suffering from COVID-19, but are living in containment zones will be checked twice, it was stated.

Voters whose body temperature is higher than the prescribed limit will be given tokens, and they can cast vote half an hour before the polling ends, the Commission had said.

All the polling centres and material/equipment have been sanitised in view of the elections, the Commission said.

The Commission also announced on Wednesday that the poll process has been cancelled for Umrane and Khondamali Gram Panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts respectively after it received evidence of public auctioning of the posts of sarpanch and members of the local governing bodies.