Maharashtra: Voter ID to be linked with Aadhaar card to establish identity of electors; ECI to start campaign on August 1

Voter ID cards must be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer on Monday.

The linking will help in identification of registration of name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in same constituency, said state CEO Shrikant Deshpande.

"The Election Commission of India will start a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1, across Maharashtra, added the CEO.

"Now Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish identity of electors & authentication of entries in electoral roll & to identify registration of name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in same constituency," Shrikant Deshpande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court today asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to move a competent high court with the plea challenging the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2021, enabling linking data of electoral roll with the Aadhaar ecosystem.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna told Surjewala's counsel, "Why do not you move the Delhi High Court. You will have the same remedy...why have you come here?" Surjewala's counsel submitted that three different states will go for elections in the next six months. The bench further added that the plea is challenging sections 4 and 5 of the Election Law (Amendment) Act of 2021 and the petitioner can go to the Delhi High Court.

The plea urged the top court to pass a direction declaring that Section 4 and Section 5 of the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2021 infringe upon the fundamental right of privacy of citizens and therefore are unconstitutional and ultra vires the Constitution.

The petition says, "The Amendment intends to link two completely distinct documents (along with their data), i.e., the Aadhaar Card, which is a proof of residency (permanent or temporary) and EPIC/Voter ID, which is a proof of citizenship. Hence, making it amply evident that the linkage of Aadhaar and Voter ID is completely irrational..."

