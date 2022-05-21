Maharashtra village sets example: Demand to frame law against regressive widowhood practices

Days after Herwad village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district passed a resolution to ban the customs associated with widowhood to maintain women's "right to live with dignity", those spearheading this campaign are now following up with the state government, demanding that a law be framed to end the "regressive" traditions.

The village passed the resolution on May 4, after which the Maharashtra government issued a circular asking all gram panchayats in the state to adopt the 'Herwad model'.

The Herwad gram panchayat in Shirol taluka passed the resolution to ban customs like removing a widow's mangalsutra, toe ring, wiping her sindoor (vermilion) and breaking her bangles as part of rituals handed down over time. Pramod Zinjade, who heads a social welfare organisation named after reformer Mahatma Phule in Solapur district, is an inspiration behind the Herwad model.

Talking to PTI, he said Herwad is the first village in the country to pass such a resolution and seven more villages have followed suit. "Mere resolutions will not be enough and a legal sanction to end the regressive practices is the need of the hour," he said. He said he has held a meeting with deputy chairperson of the state Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on the need for a legislation.

"She told me that the issue will be discussed in both the Houses of the state legislature during the monsoon session in July. The law and judiciary department will see if a new legislation is required needed," he said. Zinjade said he has given his suggestions to Gorhe regarding what provisions should be there in the proposed or amended law.

The other widows who disfigure the deceased man's grieving wife, the relatives who silently watch it happen, the villagers who participate in the funeral should be held guilty for humiliating the widow.

The women who perform the regressive actions should be punished with three months to one year in jail and Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh penalty be imposed on them, he said. The relatives should be punished for 15 days to one month in jail and Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 penalty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:16 AM IST