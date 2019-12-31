Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi rewards Vidarbha

Mumbai: The first expansion of the Thackeray cabinet has proved that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime has rewarded Vidarbha for its support in the state Assembly election.

With this expansion, Vidarbha has 8 ministers in the council of ministers. The Speaker post, considered as a key post, has also been given to Nana Patole, a Congress legislator from Vidarbha.

Congress has nominated 4 legislators, NCP and Shiv Sena have nominated two legislators each from Vidarbha in the Cabinet.

Vidarbha, once a BJP bastion, had rejected 15 BJP legislators of the then outgoing Assembly during the election of the current Assembly. This proved a major setback for the BJP which was reduced to 105 from 122 in the last Assembly.

Though Devendra Fadanvis was a legislator from Nagpur, it suffered a loss of 6 seats in Nagpur district in the poll. Keeping this in mind, 3 legislators from Nagpur got 3 berths in the Cabinet.

Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar from Congress and Anil Deshmukh from NCP are legislators from Nagpur who are now ministers. Raut was sworn in on November 28.

Congress has chosen Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition in the last Assembly as a minister. He is the legislator from Chandrapur district and played a key role in ensuring the Congress’s win on lone seat of Chandrapur Lok Sabha.

Yeshomati Thakur, senior Congress legislator, also the working president of Congress, has found a place in the Cabinet. She is from Amravati district.

NCP has chosen Dr Rajendra Shingane, legislator from Buldhana district as Cabinet minister. Both Thakur and Shingane represent Western part of Vidarbha.

Shiv Sena has promoted Sanjay Rathod as Cabinet minister. He was minister of state in the Fadnavis government and senior Sena legislator from Yavatmal district.

Bacchu Kadu, an independent legilastor from Amravati was sworn in as minister of state. He was inducted into the Cabinet from the Shiv Sena quota.

In the 2014 poll, BJP won over 44 seats of the 62 seats in Vidarbha. The key portfolios in the Fadnavis government were held from ministers from Vidarbha.

The Fadnavis cabinet had 10 ministers — 6 cabinet and 4 minister of state from Vidarbha. But the Thackeray government has 8 ministers — 7 cabinet and 1 Minister of State.