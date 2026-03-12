Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Bomb Threat Turns Out Hoax After Security Sweep In Mumbai

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan In Mumbai | File Picture

Mumbai’s Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan witnessed heightened security on Thursday after the legislature complex received a bomb threat through an email during the ongoing budget session. Police quickly activated emergency protocols and began a detailed search of the premises.

The sprawling complex at Nariman Point houses both the legislative assembly and the legislative council. It is currently hosting the state’s budget session, which began on February 23 and is scheduled to continue until March 25.

Immediate evacuation and security checks

Officials said the threat email was received in the morning, prompting authorities to initiate security procedures. Employees, officers and visitors present inside the building were moved out of the premises as a precaution.

Security agencies, including the Mumbai Police bomb detection and disposal squad, carried out an extensive sweep of the building and surrounding areas. Access to the complex was restricted while checks were underway, and security was tightened across the vicinity.

After conducting a detailed search operation across the premises, officials reported that nothing suspicious had been found.

Premises declared safe after thorough search

Following the inspection, the bomb detection and disposal squad declared the Vidhan Bhavan complex safe. Initial findings indicated that the threatening message was most likely a hoax.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual responsible for sending the threat.

The incident created a brief disruption during the ongoing legislative proceedings, as several lawmakers and staff members remained outside the premises while security agencies completed the inspection.

Issue raised inside legislative council

The development was also raised in the legislative council during the day’s proceedings. Members highlighted that hundreds of lawmakers gather in the legislature complex during sessions, underlining the importance of strong security measures.

The council chairman informed the House that the situation was being closely monitored and directed the government to provide an official update on the matter later in the day.

The Vidhan Bhavan remains one of the most important administrative locations in Maharashtra, where lawmakers representing millions of citizens assemble during legislative sessions.

