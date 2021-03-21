'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Param Bir Singh's allegations

Demanding resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh's shocking allegations, the BJP is not leaving stones unturned to slam the Maharashtra Government. Calling it a corrupt government, BJP leaders all over the nation have bashed the minister over the allegations of top cop.

Now, BJP National General secretary CT Ravi has taken a jibe at the ruling alliance party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) by calling it Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi. I think Maharashtra is governed by ‘Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi’. We demand CBI inquiry and his removal from the cabinet," Ravi said on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter, which is dated March 20 and unsigned, to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. After Singh’s disclosure the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is precariously placed and its survival is uncertain.