'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Param Bir Singh's allegations

Demanding resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh's shocking allegations, the BJP is not leaving stones unturned to slam the Maharashtra Government. Calling it a corrupt government, BJP leaders all over the nation have bashed the minister over the allegations of top cop.
Now, BJP National General secretary CT Ravi has taken a jibe at the ruling alliance party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) by calling it Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi. I think Maharashtra is governed by ‘Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi’. We demand CBI inquiry and his removal from the cabinet," Ravi said on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter, which is dated March 20 and unsigned, to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. After Singh’s disclosure the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is precariously placed and its survival is uncertain.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar addressing the reporters today has said, "No decision has been taken on seeking the resignation of Anil Deshmukh yet and it will be done by tomorrow after seeking the advice of CM Uddhav Thackeray." Pawar also said that suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh when he was Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Talking about the MVA government and the ongoing controversy, Pawar said that the allegations by Param Bir Singh will not have any impact on the MVA government.
Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh yesterday had denied the allegations and said that Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself in Mansukh Hiren and Antilia Bomb scare case. Deshmukh on Thursday had revealed the reason behind Param Bir Singh's transfer. He had said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating the Antilia bomb scare case, in which Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been arrested. "Singh has been transferred so that investigation can be done without any obstruction," Deshmukh said.
