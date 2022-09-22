Maharashtra: Vacancies for Class 3 clerks to be filled

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved to fill the vacant posts for Class 3 clerks through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. At present, the process of filling up vacant posts of Group A and B officers in the state is done through the MPSC.
Considering the efficiency, it was decided that like Mumbai the vacant posts of clerks across the state would also be filled through the state service commission.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)