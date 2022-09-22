Maharashtra: Vacancies for Class 3 clerks to be filled | iStock images

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved to fill the vacant posts for Class 3 clerks through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. At present, the process of filling up vacant posts of Group A and B officers in the state is done through the MPSC.

Considering the efficiency, it was decided that like Mumbai the vacant posts of clerks across the state would also be filled through the state service commission.

