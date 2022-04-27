Maharashtra: Use of COVID-19 masks in confined spaces may soon become mandatory, says report

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in several states, the Maharashtra state task force has recommended the compulsory use of masks in closed spaces.

As per reports from Lokmat, the task force said that masks should be made mandatory in places like cinema halls, theatres, malls etc considering the risk of infection.

The recommendation was made to CM Uddhav Thackeray and a decision in this regard is expected to be taken soon.

The task force expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in states including Delhi, Karnataka and emphasized the need to speed up vaccination in the state.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had convened a state task force meeting on Monday in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in several Indian states.

