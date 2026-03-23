Maharashtra Urges Centre To Intervene In Diesel Price Crisis Threatening Fishing Community Livelihoods

The Maharashtra Government has urged the Centre to intervene in the mounting diesel price crisis that is severely affecting the state’s fishing community, warning of serious consequences for livelihoods and marine output. | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has urged the Centre to intervene in the mounting diesel price crisis that is severely affecting the state’s fishing community, warning of serious consequences for livelihoods and marine output.

Minister's Letter to Union Fisheries Minister

In a letter to Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane highlighted the acute financial distress faced by fishermen due to rising fuel costs. The state currently allocates diesel quotas to 7,550 mechanised fishing vessels operated through 136 cooperative societies. However, escalating global crude oil prices have sharply increased operational expenses.

A key concern raised is that fishermen’s cooperative societies are classified as bulk consumers, forcing them to purchase diesel at higher bulk rates rather than the lower retail prices available at petrol pumps. This disparity has significantly strained fishing operations, with many unable to afford regular trips, resulting in reduced catches and declining incomes.

Ripple Effect

The letter further notes that cooperative societies are unable to absorb these rising costs, passing the burden directly onto fishermen. This has created a ripple effect across the sector, impacting not only fishermen but also labourers, vendors and others dependent on marine fisheries.

The issue gains added urgency against the backdrop of recent warnings by the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS), which has cautioned that surging diesel prices could trigger a large-scale shutdown of fishing activities along the Maharashtra coast. The organisation has been consistently raising concerns over fuel price volatility, particularly after recent global geopolitical tensions pushed diesel rates sharply higher.

Proposed Solutions

In response, the state government has proposed several measures, including reclassification of fishermen’s cooperatives to allow access to retail diesel prices, introduction of targeted subsidies or Direct Benefit Transfers, and recognition of fisheries under fuel protection schemes similar to agriculture. It has also called for a national policy to stabilise fuel costs for the sector.

Officials emphasise that the fisheries industry is a critical pillar of the economy, contributing to food security, employment and exports. Without immediate intervention, the current crisis could severely disrupt the livelihoods of thousands and destabilise the coastal economy.

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