e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant

Maharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant

The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 in Latur.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File Photo
Follow us on

Latur: A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Maharashtra's Latur, a police official said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.

"The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village. She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief. She was placed under arrest on Friday evening after a probe into the death," Sub Inspector Kishor Kambale said.

Read Also
Mumbai cops arrest 4 minors for murder of 16-year-old boy in Mankhurd; was hit 14 times with machete...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant

Maharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant

Mumbai: Passenger buys fake railway AC season pass for ₹600 from Virar mobile shop, caught during...

Mumbai: Passenger buys fake railway AC season pass for ₹600 from Virar mobile shop, caught during...

Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel gang members extort ₹5.43 lakh from businessman at birthday party

Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel gang members extort ₹5.43 lakh from businessman at birthday party

Thane: Coastal Road project lands in trouble, locals oppose creation of road along the Vasai Creek

Thane: Coastal Road project lands in trouble, locals oppose creation of road along the Vasai Creek

Mumbai: 66-year-old man with over 19 criminal cases held after 25 years

Mumbai: 66-year-old man with over 19 criminal cases held after 25 years