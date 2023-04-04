Maharashtra: Unidentified man steals woman's phone in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, posts porn on WhatsApp; case filed | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unidentified man snatched a woman's mobile phone on Saturday and later posted an objectionable status on WhatsApp from the stolen device.

According to a report in Times of India, the incident took place within the limits of Satara police station in the Kanchan Nagar area of Nakshatrawadi around 7.30 pm.

The report quoted the police as saying that the woman had gone to a flour mill and when she was returning home, an unidentified man appeared out of nowhere and snatched her mobile phone using force.

The complainant was alerted by her family members

The police further said that the thief, the following day after the incident, posted a sexually explicit video of a porn model on WhatsApp installed on the device. Her family members alerted the woman and rushed to file a police complaint.

The police have booked an offence under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.