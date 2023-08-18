Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Sena Reviews Possibilities In 48 LS Seats

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing party workers from Ahmednagar district during the review meeting of the Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday, appealed to the party workers to ensure defeat of sitting BJP MP Dr Sujay Vike-Patil.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) started review meetings for Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Wednesday. The party will be reviewing all the 48 seats in the state even though it is in alliance with the NCP and the Congress, party sources said.

Shiv Sena UBT, Congress disturbed after meeting between Sr, Jr Pawar

The Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as the Congress are particularly disturbed after the meeting between DCM Ajit Pawar and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar last week at Pune. The Congress had already started the process of taking review of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state by sending out MPCC team members to all the 48 constituencies. MPCC chief Nana Patole had even met Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the political situation in the state after which Shiv Sena (UBT) too followed the suit by conducting constituency-wise review meetings. The party will be reviewing its prospects at Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Constituencies from Konkan were discussed on the first day of the meeting, while on the second day on Thursday constituencies in North Maharashtra were reviewed. On Friday and Saturday, constituencies in Western Maharashtra will be reviewed while timetable for Marathwada and Vidarbha are yet to be finalised, party sources said.

Ahmednagar and Shirdi Lok Sabha constituencies reviewed

On Thursday, the party reviewed the Ahmednagar and Shirdi Lok Sabha constituencies in the Ahmednagar district.

“We shall be contesting the elections in alliance. Hence, we don't know who will get the seat and who will be the candidate at the moment. However, we should ensure that the sitting MPs are defeated. So start planning accordingly,” Thackeray purportedly told the party workers at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the constituencies from Jalgaon district were reviewed. The Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies have 11 assembly segments. The Shiv Sena had its MLAs on four of these 11 seats. However, all of them are currently with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. One of them, Gulabrao Patil, is a minister. So, the strategy for replacing them and strengthening party organization in all the 11 constituencies too was deliberated at the meeting.

