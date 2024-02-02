Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Poll Campaign 'Samvad Yatra' A Big Hit

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's tour of Raigad district has received good response from the people. Called 'Samvad Yatra', he has been able to receive mass support for what essentially is his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, he addressed a large rally at Poladpur at which he came down heavily on the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for running a “dictatorial government”. He alleged that the PM was running a whitewashing programme under which tainted opposition leaders can join the BJP after which they are given clean chits. And those who refused to join the bandwagon were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he alleged.

Uddhav pointed out harassment from the ED towards party members

Uddhav pointed out that several members of his party, including ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar, Ravindra Waikar, Sandeep Raut, Anil Parab and others, were being continuously harassed by ED officials at the behest of the BJP. Their only crime was that they refused to join the BJP. He said members of other partners of the MVA like Rohit Pawar too were similarly targeted by the BJP government.

The arrest of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was the most recent example of the use of the ED for political purposes, he added. He alleged that Modi's guarantee meant nothing to the masses who are being fooled by announcing Ujjwala and other populist schemes.

Uddhav on businesses shifting from Mumbai to Gujarat

He also lambasted the BJP for shifting businesses from Mumbai to Gujarat. “I am not against Gujarat or Gujaratis. I have no objection if investments are made in Gujarat. But I am definitely against industries being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat. I will not tolerate that,” he asserted.

He also slammed the BJP for allegedly manipulating the Chandigarh mayoral elections. It was nothing but the murder of democracy, he said.