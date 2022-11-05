What goes around, comes around: Uddhav Thackeray predicts midterm elections, asks cadres to gear up poll preparations

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently involved in rebuilding the party organisation after a split followed by Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, on Saturday predicted mid-term elections in Maharashtra and asked the party workers to gear up poll preparations.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the party coordinators for the assembly seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that Thackeray predicted mid-term Assembly elections in the state soon and asked the cadres to start preparations by reaching out to the people.

‘’Mid-term polls were inevitable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra," he added.

"Just like voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are being lured with packages and announcements, this announcement by the PM is also an indicator that Maharashtra will have elections," said Sawant, who was elected from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Sawant, however, said that there was no clarity about the details of the projects the PM was talking about.

‘’The political situation in the state has become unstable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also started making big announcements. There will be mid-term elections in the state anytime. Mr Thackeray has asked the cadre to reach everyone's home and deliver the work done during his Chief Ministership to every household,’’ said Sawant.

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to expire in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar responded to Thackeray’s prediction of a mid term poll with mockery.

‘’Mr Thackeray has made his prediction so that his party MLAs do not split,’’ he noted.