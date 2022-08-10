Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena does not get representation in BAC of state assembly

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena received a major blow as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has rejected its claim for getting representation in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the lower house. Instead, Shinde camp, which claims to be the real Shiv Sena, has got representation as it will be represented by newly inducted ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Uday Samant. The Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has convened a BAC at 10.30 am on Thursday to discuss the time schedule and agenda for the monsoon session starting from August 17.

The other members of the BAC included Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil (NCP), Radhakrishna Vikhroli-Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrakant Patil (BJP) and Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan (Congress). In addition, Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal, Ashish Shekar (BJP), Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Amin Patel (Congress) are invitees for the BAC meeting slated for Thursday. The Speaker will chair the meeting.

Interestingly, Thackeray faction’s group leader Ajay Chaudhari had written a letter to the Speaker seeking representation on the BAC.

On the other hand, Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has got representation in the BAC of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as it will be represented by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and senior legislator Anil Parab. The BAC of the state council will meet at 11 am on Thursday to decide the time schedule and agenda for the monsoon session.

Other members of BAC for state council included Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar, Vijay Girdhar (BJP), Shashikant Shinde (NCP) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress). The list of invitees consists of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil (BJP), Jayant Patil (PWP), Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati) and Vikas Potnis (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena).