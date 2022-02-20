Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray and KC Rao decide to put on fast track interstate irrigation project development

Apart from politics, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday elaborately discussed enhancing cooperation between the two states in areas related to water resources, industry and infrastructure. Rao with ministerial colleagues and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders met Thackeray at his official Varsha residence over lunch.

The duo also discussed putting on fast track the development of inter state joint irrigation projects by the two governments. Incidentally, both Maharashtra and Telangana share a 1,000 km border.

‘’Discussions were held on irrigation projects like Babhali Dam, Thammidihatti, Medigadda Barrage, Chankha-Korta Barrage. Various schemes and projects in the field of industry and infrastructure in both the states were also discussed. Inter-state cooperation in irrigation projects and its various provisions also came up for discussion,’’ said the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement.

Maharashtra and Telangana way back in March 2016 had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to set up an inter-state water board to construct 5 barrages across Godavari and Pen Ganga rivers. It was decided to set up an inter-state water board on Godavari projects to end decades of discord between the two States on utilisation of water in the river Godavari and its tributaries. Both states already have expressed mutual consent to construct barrages at various points on these rivers to benefit farmers in both states.

Of the five barrages, Maharashtra Government will take up construction of Penpahad and Rajapet barrages while Telangana will take up Chanaka-Korata across Penganga River.

On its part, Telangana will also construct Thammidihatti barrage (148 meters height) in Adilabad district across Pranahita a tributary to Godavari and Medigadda barrage (102 meters) in Karimnagar district across Godavari. On completion of all these projects, over 18 lakh acres will get irrigation facilities in the two states and play a key role in resolving the inter-state dispute over irrigation projects.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:25 PM IST