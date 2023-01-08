Maharashtra: Two tax officials booked for demanding ₹ 1,000 bribe from a businessman

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Superintendent and Inspector of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) for allegedly demanding bribe from a businessman for processing his GST registration application. Interestingly, the duo had demanded ₹ 1,000 as a bribe.

CBI received written complaint from businessman

The erring officials were identified as Superintendent Vijay Raut and Inspector Murli Manohar, both of whom are posted at the Ahmednagar Range.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received on Jan 4 from a businessman from Ahmednagar who had applied for a GST registration. On Jan 1, the complainant had received a call from Manohar, asking the complainant to visit the CGST office.

Superintendent asked businessman to pay ₹ 1,000 to inspector

“On the same day, the complainant met the Inspector along with the required documents. During the meeting, Manohar introduced him to Raut. As the electricity bill was in the name of the complainant's father, the Superintendent told to pay ₹ 1,000 to the Inspector,” said the FIR.

On Dec 3, Manohar informed the complainant that this was the last date of processing his registration and again demanded a bribe of ₹ 1,000. The allegation was verified on Jan 4 when the complainant again met the duo at their office and informed them that his electricity bill name changing process would take some more days.

Officer said GST registration process would not be complete without bribe

“During the conversation, Raut informed the complainant that his GST registration process would not be complete unless he fulfilled the demand of his Inspector. He further threatened to send an adverse report which will lead to rejection of his GST registration. The said conversation was recorded and confirmed the bribe demand,” the FIR stated.

The CBI has registered a case under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.