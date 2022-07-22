e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Two patients of BA.5 Omicron variant found; 142 cases of swine flu reported since January

This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160 in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
AFP File Photo

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2 cases of BA.5 Omicron variant say the latest reports from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. While, 142 cases of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) have been reported in the state from January to July 21.

Detailed epidemiological investigation of the Omicron cases is currently underway.


This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160. District-wise BA.4 and BA.5 cases included Pune (93), Mumbai (51), Thane (5), Nagpur and Palghar (four each) and Raigad (3).


While, Mumbai has reported the highest number of swine flu cases till July 21 with 43 patients, followed by Pune with 23 cases.

Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur have reported 2,2 and 3 deaths respectively due to swine flu taking the total number of fatalities to 7.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,515 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,579. Besides, 6 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,051.

article-image

