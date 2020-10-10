Maharashtra: Two monkeys died of electrocution in Thane

Two monkeys died of electrocution in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday morning after they came in contact with a live wire on an electricity pole, a civic official said.

The incident occurred near Wagle bus stop around 9.30 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Santosh Kadam said.

The carcasses of the monkeys have been handed over to the forest department, he said.