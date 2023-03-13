Maharashtra: Two including RPF inspector booked by CBI in graft case

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of bribery against a Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector and another person for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5lakh in respect of releasing the father of the complainant from the cases registered against him in RPF Police Station, Akola.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received on March 09, from an Amravati resident, alleging therein that his father has a furniture business and MK Meena, Inspector, RPF Police Station, Akola had registered two alleged fake cases against his father for buying and keeping stolen goods.

“On March 07, Meena called the complainant and another person through Muzammil alias Mujju at Walgaon Road, Amravati, near Hindustan Weighbridge. In this meeting. Meena demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh to release the complainant's father from both cases,” the agency claimed in its FIR.

“Meena also informed the complainant that one more case has been registered against his father in RPF Police Station, Akola and to release his father on bail from the Police Station itself in this case also, he has to pay this bribe amount to him. He threatened to arrest and send his father to jail if he did not pay the bribe. On request, Meena reduced the bribe amount to ₹3 lakh,” the FIR added.

The allegations mentioned in the complaint have been verified in presence of witnesses on March 10. The verification proceedings prima facie disclosed that Meena had demanded the bribe.