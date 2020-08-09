Maharashtra: Two-headed snake rescued from Kalyan; IFS officer shares video

In a rare phenomenon, a two headed Russell's Viper was found in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the snake was rescued from Kalyan’s Gandhare Road area. The snake is 11 centimetres long, with its two heads measuring 2 centimetres each. The width of the snake is 1 cm. A Kalyan resident called local snake rescuers, War Rescue Foundation (WRF), after spotting the Russell’s Viper outside her building.

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of the snake. "Two headed Russell’s Viper rescued in Maharashtra. Genetic abnormality and hence low survival rates in the wild. The Russell’s Viper is far more dangerous than most poisonous snakes because it harms you even if you survive the initial bite," she wrote alongside the video.