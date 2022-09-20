Maharashtra: Two cops booked for impersonation in LLB written exam

e-Paper Get App
Constable Somnath Mandlik appeared in place of SDPO Sudhir Khiradkar in an LLB exam held at Bhakt College

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jalna (Maharashtra): Police in Jalna have booked a sub-divisional police officer and a constable for alleged impersonation in an LLB written exam.

Constable Somnath Mandlik appeared in place of SDPO Sudhir Khiradkar in an LLB exam held at Bhakt College between February 4 and 8, 2020, as the latter was reportedly on official duty.

A probe began after a social activist Reema Kharat submitted a complaint against Khiradkar and Mandlik at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). A case was registered on Monday.

