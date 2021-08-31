Maharashtra: Two arrested from Palghar for robbing jewellery shop in Mysuru, killing staffer

Two persons were arrested for murder and dacoity committed at a jewellery shop in Mysuru in neighbouring Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district said on Monday.

On August 23, a group of armed people had struck at a shop in Mysuru and had looted three kilograms of jewellery after killing one of the staffers, Virar Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil said.

Acting on a tip off from Vidyaranpuram police in the southern state on August 26, two people were arrested by a joint team of Mysuru and Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Achole in Nalasopara on Sunday, the DCP informed.

The accused have been identified as mastermind Taufiq Shaikh (22) and Jahangir Abdul Manik Shaikh (29) of Kolkata, he said, adding that 380 grams of stolen jewellery worth Rs 19 lakh were recovered from the duo.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:12 AM IST