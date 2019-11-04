Maharashtra tussle: Shiv Sena sure of itself

Mumbai: Political wrangling over formation of government continued on Sunday even 10 days after the assem­bly poll verdict gave enough numbers to the BJP and the Shiv Sena which are unable to bury their differences over power sharing, a delay resulting into churning out of various speculations about likely political re-alignments.

For the record, the Sena escalated its rhetoric with senior leader Sanjay Raut claiming the party would soon have its CM with the support of “170 MLAs”.

While Raut continued taking sharp barbs at the BJP, CM Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence the impasse will end soon and a new govt will be in place.

On the other hand, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray did not commit any deadline to formation of government. In the recent poll, BJP (105) and Sena (56) collectively won 161 seats in the 288-member House.

In another development, the Sena on Sunday appeared to have reached out to the NCP whose chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Sena MP Raut sent a message to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar which was disclosed to reporters by the latter. The message reads: “Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra”.

The former deputy CM Pawar said, “This means I should call him. I will call and check.” Amid the power tussle between Sena and BJP, NCP has been maintaining it would sit in the Opposition while respecting the people’s mandate.

Responding to Raut’s claim about the Sena having support of 170 MLAs, Pawar said he was “unaware” how the Sena leader had arrived at this number.

“The Congress-NCP and other allies have a strength of 110 seats (which includes Congress’s 44 and NCP’s 54). And we have a mandate to be in the opposition,” Pawar said.

He also scoffed at speculation that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was in the race for the post of Maharashtra CM.

Meanwhile, former chairman of the state minorities commission, Munaf Hakim, said Congress should persuade the central leadership to support the Sena to form a govt in the interest of farmers, minorities and other sections.

In a column in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Sunday, Raut indirectly blamed the ‘arrogance’ of BJP for the current political scenario. He said the situation wouldn’t have worsened had the CM visited Thackeray’s residence “with a large heart” and begun talks soon after the poll results were announced on October 24.

“Despite (BJP, Sena) contesting in alliance and getting mandate for government formation, the wheel of the chariot is stuck in the mud of arrogance,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He later told reporters talks with BJP will take place only on the issue of the CM post. “The impasse continues. There is no discussion on govt formation as yet. If talks happen, it will only be on the issue of the CM’s post,” Raut said.

He alleged criminal elements and govt agencies were being used to coerce newly-elected MLAs for support. Raut dubbed as “mysterious” the silence of BJP president Amit Shah after the results were announced. —