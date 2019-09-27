Maharashtra: Truck hits ex-Union minister’s convoy; CRPF man among 2 dead

Chandrapur: Two people, including a CRPF jawan, were killed when a vehicle in the security convoy of former Union minister Hansraj Ahir was hit by a truck in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Thursday, an official said.

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also received injuries in the mishap, he said. Ahir escaped unhurt as he was not in the ill-fated vehicle, he said.

The former minister was heading towards Nagpur along with his security convoy in four vehicles when the mishap took place at Jam village on Chandrapur-Nagpur road, around 233 km from here.

When the truck driver took a sharp turn to save a monkey crossing the road, it hit a vehicle of Ahir’s convoy in which security personnel were travelling, he said.

CRPF jawan Phalji Patel and the vehicle driver Vinod Zade received serious injuries in the mishap and were rushed to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, Ahir's personal assistant Ravi Chawre said.

The five other injured CRPF jawans were admitted to the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur, he added.