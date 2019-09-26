Maharashtra: Truck hits convoy of ex-Union minister Hansraj Ahir; 2 killed

Chandrapur: Two people, including a CRPF jawan, were killed after a vehicle in the security convoy of former Union minister Hansraj Ahir was hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Thursday, an official said.

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also received injuries in the mishap, he said. Ahir escaped unhurt as he was not in the ill-fated vehicle, he said. The former minister was heading towards Nagpur along with his security convoy in four vehicles when the mishap took place at Jam village on Chandrapur-Nagpur road, around 233 km from here.