HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Truck carrying 38 labourers falls in gorge on Mahabaleshwar Tapola road, 4 critical; visuals surface

The labourers were on their way to work when the accident happened near Kotroshi bridge in the Mukdev Ghat region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Truck carrying 38 labourers falls in gorge on Mahabaleshwar Tapola road, 4 critical; visuals surface | Screengrab
Mumbai: A truck carrying 38 workers fell into the ghat on Mahabaleshwar Tapola road near Mumbai. Reportedly, the incident happened near Kotroshi bridge in the Mukdev Ghat region and many including women and children were injured and were shifted to Satara District hospital, stated reports.

A report in the Loksatta stated that four of the 38 workers are in a critical condition. The labourers were on their way to work when the accident happened.

article-image

As soon as the locals and officials learnt about the accident of Mahabaleshwar-bound truck, they began rescue operations immediately. The injured were taken out and admitted to rural hospital for first aid and later shifted to Stara hospital for treatment.

Visuals of the rescue operation surfaced online wherein paramedic staff can be seen rushing the injured workers to hospital for treatment.

The entire region of Mahabaleshwar-Jawali region is a ghat region and it is a popular torusit destination which sees footfall in lakhs every year. The region is also, however, accident-prone and the need to have an up-to-date hospital has becoming a pressing matter in Mahabaleshwar, the report stated.

