Maharashtra: Tribal seeking justice preserves daughter's body in salt

The body of a tribal woman was preserved in a salt pit for 44 days in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district by her father, who alleged that she had been raped before her death.

He demanded that a second post-mortem be conducted on her, an official said.

The 21-year-old woman was found hanging at Vavi in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar on August 1.

An earlier post-mortem conducted in a state-run hospital in Nandurbar had ruled out foul play, after which a case of suicide was registered. However, her father had claimed she was raped by four men, police officials said.