 Maharashtra Transport Crisis: Fitness Certification Disruption Resolved After Successful Meeting With Commissioner
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is pleased to announce the successful resolution of the recent disruption in the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates following a productive meeting with Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra And Bal Malkit Singh Chairman of the Core Committee and Former President of AIMTC | X

Mumbai: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is pleased to announce the successful resolution of the recent disruption in the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates following a productive meeting with Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra.

The meeting, held on 11th September, addressed the concerns of thousands of transporters and vehicle owners who were facing delays in receiving fitness certifications, resulting in financial losses and operational challenges.

"During the meeting, key issues such as the new Speed Limiting Device (SLD) requirements and the fitness certification for vehicles equipped with company-fitted Electronic Control Units (ECUs) were thoroughly discussed. Bhimanwar and his team took swift and decisive action, providing clarity and resolving the disruptions that had affected the transport sector for the past 18 days" read the statement released by AIMTC.

Bal Malkit Singh Chairman of the Core Committee and Former President of AIMTC, expressed his gratitude to the Transport Commissioner for his timely intervention, saying, "This resolution is a huge relief for the transport community. We are thankful to Vivek Bhimanwar for his understanding of the urgency and for taking prompt action. The timely resolution will help resume smooth operations across the state and bring relief to thousands of vehicle owners and transporters."

Key Outcomes of the Meeting

Restoration of Fitness Certification Process

The new directives will streamline the fitness certification process, allowing vehicles to promptly receive their certificates and resume operations.

Clarification on SLD Renewal

The discussion addressed the confusion regarding the installation of new Speed Limiting Devices, ensuring no unnecessary delays in the renewal process.

Resolution for Company-Fitted ECUs

Vehicles with company-fitted ECUs will now be accommodated in the system, removing the barriers that had caused their certification to be stalled.

Process for Old Vehicles Fitted with SLDs

For older vehicles whose Speed Limiting Device (SLD) data is not available on the VAHAN system, an installation certificate can now be obtained from an RFC (Registered Fitment Center). Based on this installation certificate, a fitment certificate will be issued, allowing these vehicles to proceed with the fitness certification process.

