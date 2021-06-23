Maharashtra traders write to PM Modi, urge to provide relief for survival

The Traders' union also said that many States are using various other terms for lockdown on papers but actually are imposing strict local lockdowns where economic activities are being restricted by authorities. "In such cases no government can run away from their responsibilities to compensate ill effects of lockdowns and must grant appropriate reliefs to traders," TUFOM said.

The traders from Maharashtra have urged PM Modi to provide relief and consider some of their demands as they have been seriously impacted by the COVID-induced lockdown.

"Sir, as you are aware that government of Maharashtra has extended lockdown till 27th June 2021 and looking at the current scenario it is likely to get further extended. Traders of Maharashtra are in dire need of hand-holding from Central Government and we are sure that you will bail out the traders by considering our demands," TUFOM said.

Following are the demands of Maharashtra traders:

1) Please grant interest-free moratorium for 90 days for all loans upto 50 lacs and 50% interest waiver for all loans above Rs. 50 lacs.

• For MSMEs and Home loan borrowers: All EMIs including EMIs related to term-loans to be extended by 90 days without any interest or penal interest or late payment charges from 1st April 2021 till 31st July 2021. Such extension or delay should not impact credit rating of the borrower.

• For others: All EMIs including EMIs related to term-loans above Rs. 50 Lacs to be extended by 90 days with 50% of normal interest but without any penal interest or late payment charges from 1st April 2021 till 31st July 2021 and such extension or delay should not impact credit rating of the borrower.

2) Extension of all due dates, at least for 3 months, for GST and all other central government taxes, Insurance policies, utility bills, without interest and penalty.

3) Waiver of demurrage charges and penalties at ports for the lockdown periods for the ports situated in those states where lockdown is being imposed by respective state governments.

4) In spite of RBI and GOI's instructions, at ground level no banks are offering any relief in interest rates to traders as they are not covered in SMEs and MSMEs. Traders must be immediately included in SMEs and MSMEs. Need your immediate intervention Sir.

5) Relaxation in calculation of drawing power. Norms for calculation of DP viz margin on receivable’s over 90 days to be relaxed to further 90 days and ageing of stock to be also relaxed for 90 days. The DP norms to be relaxed till 31st March, 2022.

6) Restructuring of existing credit limits and Moratorium on interest and instalments for up to 12 months to specific industries directly affected by COVID 19 such as Tourism, Textile, Logistics, Hospitality, Entertainment, Auto and ancillary Industries etc.

• Change of Norms for NPAby RBI from present 90 days to 180 days.

• Allow Extension of payment of Letter of Credit (LC) s, both inland and foreign by 180 days.

• Urgent refund of long-awaited VAT, GSTand incentives/subsidies with immediate effect.

• No fresh notice to be issued for GST audit and those already issued to be kept in abeyance for min 6 months.

7) GST refunds need to be processed urgently and within a certain time frame. If refund processing is taking time then based on prima facie verification of documents 75% to be paid.