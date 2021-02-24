Maharashtra: Trader stabbed, robbed of Rs 4.60 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two unidentified men allegedly stabbed and robbed a trader of Rs 4.60 lakh in Beltarodi police station area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

Rajesh Kisansingh Chandel (39), a resident of Sadgaon Bazar Chowk, was on his way to Gandhibagh in his van on Monday evening, when to motorcycle-borne men threw a stone at his vehicle, an official said.

When the victim got out of the vehicle, the men stabbed him and fled with a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 4.60 lakh, the official said. A case under section 394 (causing voluntary hurt in robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.