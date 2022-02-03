Maharashtra tops with 11,308 start-ups, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra was ranked at the top among other states in the country with 11,308 recognised start-ups. This apart, of the 44 start-ups, which reached unicorns in 2021, 11 unicorns are from Maharashtra, said Minister of Skill Development Nawab Malik here on Thursday. His statement was based on the Economic Survey 2022 presented in the parliament.

‘’With this achievement, Maharashtra has become number one state among other states in the country with a conducive ecosystem,’’ said Malik. He noted that the valuation of unicorns ranges between Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 75,000 crore. ‘’25% of total unicorns at the national level are in Maharashtra,’’ he added.

Malik said there are 32,662 start-ups in Maharashtra of which 11,705 are recognised. There are about 62,000 recognized start-ups in the country.

‘’In every district of the state, there are 5 to 7 recognized start-ups. In remote Gadchiroli district, there are 30 registered and 9 recognized start-ups, while in tribal-dominated Nandurbar district, there are 32 registered and 11 recognized start-ups, said Malik. He further stated that there are 14,710 registered and 5,938 recognized start-ups in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 8,603 registered and 3,375 recognized start-ups in Pune, 774 registered and 220 recognized start-ups in Aurangabad and 36 registered and 14 recognized start-ups in Sindhudurg.

‘’Young people from every district of the state are contributing to bring forth new concepts. The Government of Maharashtra is giving all possible encouragement to these youth,’’ said Nawab Malik.

‘’The state government has announced the Maharashtra State Innovative Start Up Policy and the Maharashtra State Innovation Society is working for its effective implementation. Under this policy, various initiatives are taken such as start-up week, establishment of incubators, start-up and innovation journey, hackathon, quality testing, and certification subsidy scheme, intellectual property rights (patent) subsidy scheme, Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Center,’’ said Malik.

Further, Malik said Maharashtra also ranked second in the Innovation Index 2020 released by the Niti Aayog.

‘’The Skill Development Department and the Maharashtra State Innovation Society are working to make Maharashtra a start-up hub through various initiatives and schemes that complement innovation and support startups in the years to come,’’ noted Malik.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:29 PM IST