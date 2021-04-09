Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination; over 93 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive in April. Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 88,07,351 people.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said.

A total of 36,130 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,49,757, it said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.