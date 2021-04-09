Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination; over 93 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra, on Friday, emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and has vaccinated over 93 lakh people so far.
The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 9,03,521 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 93,38,531. Interestingly, Maharashtra is the only state to have covered over 93 lakh people in terms of vaccination.
Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive in April. Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 88,07,351 people.
Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said.
A total of 36,130 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,49,757, it said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)