Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination; over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh.

This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achieved in a day. The state has set up 3,295 centres to carry out vaccination at mass level," the official from the state health department said. Maharashtra has also topped among states with cumulative vaccination since it was launched on January 16.