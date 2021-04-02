Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination; over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh.
This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achieved in a day. The state has set up 3,295 centres to carry out vaccination at mass level," the official from the state health department said. Maharashtra has also topped among states with cumulative vaccination since it was launched on January 16.
The state on Thursday started giving the vaccine to people above 45 years of age.
Up to Wednesday, only healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people above 45 years of age but with co-morbidities were being given the vaccines.
"Pune district ranked first with the vaccination of 57,000 people on the very first day of the drive. In Mumbai, over 50,000 people got the vaccine, " he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
