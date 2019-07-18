Maharashtra: Toddler slashed to death in Nashik

Nashik: Mystery shrouds the murder of a 14-month-old baby girl in Nashik on Tuesday. According to the baby’s mother, an unidentified armed man entered their home to commit a theft and slashed her daughter’s throat before fleeing.

Police have registered an offence of murder but are suspicious of the mother’s claims, as nothing was stolen from the house. Mukesh Pawar lived with his wife Yogita and their daughter in Paradise Apartments.

According to Yogita, a thief entered their home with a knife, slashed the baby’s throat with a blade in the house and fled. The girl was declared brought dead by the hospital.

Yogita, who allegedly sustained injuries in the incident and is being treated at a private hospital, told reporters the assailant entered the flat while she was out, taking the garbage to the collection van.

On her return, she was shocked to see a man attacking her sleeping daughter in the bedroom, she said. When she tried to stop him, he attacked her too, she claimed.

A case was registered at Adgaon police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil said no valuables were stolen by the unknown assailant, nor was there any sign of a scuffle inside the house and police were probing all the possibilities.