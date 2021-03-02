Maharashtra to witness hot summer ahead as IMD predicts above normal temperatures

With the winter season coming to an end, warm weather is catching up over parts of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that day temperatures are likely to be above normal in North, northeast, parts of East and West India.
"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum (day) temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India," the forecast said.
The IMD also predicted that Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to see above maximum temperatures in the coming days.
According to IMD, during upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal maximum temperatures are likely over western parts of central India including Konkan Region of Maharashtra.
The IMD in its summer forecast said that moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific and sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The latest model forecast indicates that La Niña conditions are likely to sustain during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), it added.
La Nina is associated with the cooling of the Pacific waters and El Nino is its anthesis. The phenomenon has an impact on the weather of the Indian sub-continent.
Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra are experiencing hot weather. Even Mumbai experienced a warm Tuesday as maximum temperatures rose significantly.
On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.
According to Mumbai’s IMD website, on Tuesday, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 35.4 degrees Celsius and 32.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
