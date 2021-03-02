Maharashtra to stop disconnecting power to defaulting consumers: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis said there is "a lot of anger" among people across the state over the inflated electricity bills.

Lakhs of people have received notices for power supply disconnection, he said.

"Farmers have already suffered big losses due to lockdown and heavy rainfall. Now, they are facing the power supply disconnection crisis," the BJP leader said.

Without naming state Energy Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut, Fadnavis said the former had talked about giving relief to lockdown-hit consumers, but instead power tariff was increased.

"Small shopkeepers could not do business during the lockdown. Now you are asking them to pay bills. From where are they going to pay it? So, there is a big problem," the former chief minister said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole pitched for stopping the on-going drive of disconnecting the power supply.