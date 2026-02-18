Maharashtra To Soon Mandate Online Upload Of MLR And Post-Mortem Reports | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening digital governance in the medico-legal system, the Maharashtra government has begun statewide implementation of the Medico Legal Examination & Post Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR). The initiative aims to make the preparation and submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports faster, more secure, and transparent.

Online Shift For Transparency

By shifting to an online platform, authorities seek to reduce paperwork delays, prevent errors, and ensure that medical evidence is properly documented and readily accessible to law enforcement agencies for timely investigation and court proceedings.

Mandatory Doctor Training

Doctors across the state handling medico-legal work and registered on the Medico Legal Examination & Post Mortem Reporting System (MedLEaPR) portal underwent a mandatory two-day capacity-building training conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Haryana – MedLEaPR Team through Video Conferencing (VC) mode as an interim arrangement.

Mumbai Region Participation

The VC-based training sessions for all Medical Colleges in Maharashtra were held on February 16 and 17. On February 16, the Mumbai Region—including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg—participated in the training programme.

Ensuring Legal Compliance

The initiative was undertaken as part of the state’s efforts to operationalise the MedLEaPR portal effectively and ensure uniform compliance with the legal mandate requiring digital submission of Medico Legal Reports (MLR) and Post Mortem Reports (PMR). The training focused on familiarising medical officers, forensic experts, and faculty members from departments of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology with the technical features, reporting formats, data entry protocols, and integration aspects of the portal.

Aligned With New Laws

MedLEaPR has been developed to streamline the preparation and secure transmission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports in accordance with provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. The digital platform enables standardized documentation and provides authorised access to law enforcement agencies, thereby strengthening the evidentiary value of medical documentation in criminal investigations.

Technical Demonstration Sessions

During the sessions, NIC Haryana experts demonstrated step-by-step procedures for case registration, uploading examination findings, attaching supporting documents, and generating final reports. Special emphasis was laid on maintaining data accuracy, ensuring timely submission, and addressing common technical challenges faced during portal usage. Participants were also briefed about future integration of the system with police networks to facilitate seamless coordination.

Senior Officials Attend Virtually

Senior officials from the state’s Medical Education and Public Health Departments attended the sessions virtually and underscored the importance of adopting the digital platform without delay.

Statewide Rollout Continues

With the completion of the Mumbai Region training, similar sessions are being conducted for other regions of Maharashtra to ensure that every registered medical officer is equipped to transition to the digital reporting framework. The move is expected to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in medico-legal documentation across the state.

