Maharashtra to regularise encroachments on private land

Mumbai: Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly election, the state government has decided to extend the benefit of Slum Rehabilitation Scheme to slums on private lands in Maharashtra. This will clear the decks for creating affordable housing in large numbers.

The state cabinet has accordingly decided to regularise slums or encroachments on private lands in Maharashtra, excluding those in the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Area.

This decision is aimed at speeding up the SRS schemes on private lands, sources said. “This will enable the state government to provide homes to all in the State by 2022,” the government stated in its press statement.

The state has already extended the Slum Rehabilitation scheme to slums on government lands. Various sops were offered to builders and government agencies for offering their land for slums rehabilitation. But there was no such scheme and sops for private land owners.

Concessions in construction premium and property tax on land, additional construction rights, additional Floor Space Index and a one-window clearance system are some of the measures that will be offered to private land owners for slum rehabilitation.