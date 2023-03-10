Maharashtra to provide subsidised sanitary napkins to girl students, women from SHGs: Minister | File

Within a month, the Maharashtra government would implement a programme to offer discounted sanitary products to schoolgirls and members of self-help organisations (SHGs), Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan told the assembly on Friday.

During the question hour, Mahajan responded to Namita Mundada of the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that the administration is thinking of setting the cost of a packet of sanitary napkins for female students at Rs 1.

Mundada urged the government to reinstate the Asmita initiative, which provided a packet of 8 menstrual pads for Rs 5 to rural female students. The programme ended in 2022, according to Mundada.

Final decision to be taken in a month's time

The minister said a final decision in this matter will be taken in a month's time.

BJP's Bharati Lavekar demanded that sanitary napkins be provided free of cost and made available at ration shops.

Congress MLA and former school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the Asmita scheme was formulated when Pankaja Munde was the rural development minister from 2014 to 2019. She said all women legislators had given their feedback to safeguard the menstrual hygiene of young women.

Gaikwad demanded to know why the scheme was discontinued and what steps the government is taking to make it better. Mahajan said the government is positive about improving the Asmita scheme.

From 2018 till 2022, he said, 19 lakh school girls and 29 lakh women from SHGs benefited from the scheme.

"The tenure of the scheme ended in 2022. We are exploring the possibility of providing a pack of sanitary napkins for Re 1 per to girl students and at a minimum rate to women from SHGs," he said.

(With PTI inputs)