Maharashtra to name IT award after Rajiv Gandhi

Mumbai: Days after the BJP-led government renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, after hockey legend Dhyan Chand, the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra on Tuesday has decided to name an award after former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The government will give the Rajiv Gandhi Award to institutes doing remarkable work in the field of information technology. The decision to start an award in the state after former PM Rajiv Gandhi was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Minister of State for Information Technology and Home Satej Patil.

According to a senior officer, the objective of the IT Award is to promote entrepreneurship in the IT Industry, recognize and appreciate outstanding performance in IT activities, encourage rapid spread of use of IT in society, and promote use of IT as means of creating employment opportunities.

The MVA government’s decision comes close on the heels of growing bonhomie between Shiv Sena and Congress and also increasing proximity between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. It is also a signal by the Shiv Sena to its estranged ally BJP that their alliance with new ally Congress is strong and both are ready for a long haul.

The Congress-NCP government had started way back in 2004 to celebrate Information Technology Day on August 20 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Late Rajiv Gandhi. “Maharashtra Information Technology Awards” have been instituted from 2004, to felicitate the IT companies and Institutions in Maharashtra, for outstanding performance during the year. Today’s decision is in line with that.

Shiv Sena has slammed the Centre for its decision. The move came after India's men won the hockey bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and hours after the India women's hockey team missed out on a maiden Olympic medal.

The Shiv Sena had said that a bigger award could have been announced in the name of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand instead of renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:39 AM IST