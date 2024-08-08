Maharashtra To Launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign From August 9-15, Hoist Flags At 2.5 Crore Homes |

The Maharashtra government has decided to launch a major 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 9 to August 15. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on wednesday.

During this period, the national flag will be hoisted at 2.5 crore homes and establishments across the state, alongside various events.

The Cultural Affairs Department will serve as the nodal department for the campaign, while the Rural Development Department will oversee rural areas and the Urban Development Department will handle urban regions.

The campaign will feature a range of activities including Tiranga Yatra, Tiranga Rally, Tiranga Pledge, cultural programs, Tiranga Canvas, Tiranga Tribute, Tiranga Fair, and Tiranga Selfie initiatives.

The state-level inauguration of the campaign will be held at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on August 9, with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in attendance. District-level events will also be conducted with the presence of respective guardian ministers. The flag hoisting will take place at homes across the state on August 13, 14, and 15.